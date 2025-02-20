Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Employers stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. 87,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. Employers has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.27.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

