Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 121,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

VT opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

