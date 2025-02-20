Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 485 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

