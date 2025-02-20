Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of AZO opened at $3,398.16 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,680.96 and a 1-year high of $3,484.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,320.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AZO
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- What is a support level?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.