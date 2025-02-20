Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $368,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

