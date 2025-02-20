Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,068 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

