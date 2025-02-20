Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.