Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.8 million-$256.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.3 million. Endava also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

Endava Stock Down 6.4 %

DAVA stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Endava has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 219.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.01.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

