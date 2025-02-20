Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.540-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.3 million. Endava also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.01.

DAVA stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 790,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

