Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$5.76. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 550,667 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$977.48 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

