Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$5.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Enovix Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 5,361,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,279. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.87. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

