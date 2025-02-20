Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enpro also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00 to $7.70 EPS.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $205.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro has a 1 year low of $136.68 and a 1 year high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

