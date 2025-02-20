Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Baidu, Bilibili, and Roblox are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares in companies involved in producing, distributing and marketing entertainment content such as films, TV shows, music, books, and video games. These companies can include broadcasting networks, movie studios, theme parks, and digital media outlets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $9.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,320,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,121,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $321.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,121,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Bilibili (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,410,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.46.

