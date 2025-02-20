Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Earnings Results

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Enviri updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250–0.010 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.180–0.110 EPS.

Enviri Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NVRI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,311. Enviri has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $611.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

