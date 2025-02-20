Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.180–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250–0.010 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Enviri Trading Down 14.1 %
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviri will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
