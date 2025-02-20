Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.250–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.180–0.110 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NVRI opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Enviri has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

