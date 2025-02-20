Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

EQIX stock opened at $939.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $932.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.70.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 199.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.