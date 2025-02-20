Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methanex Q1 Earnings

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Methanex has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Methanex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

