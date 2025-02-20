Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.74 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 138.22 ($1.74). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.77), with a volume of 100,726 shares trading hands.

Eurocell Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.34. The stock has a market cap of £150.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Insider Activity at Eurocell

In other news, insider Alison Littley bought 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £2,615.80 ($3,291.56). 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.