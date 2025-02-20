eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Zacks reports. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%.

eXp World Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 1,420,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In related news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $258,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,928,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,010,968. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,261 shares of company stock worth $5,344,998. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

