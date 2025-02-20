Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,863,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after buying an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after buying an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,036,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.26 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

