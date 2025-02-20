Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Acquires C$210,488.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$2,071.53 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$1,343.50 and a twelve month high of C$2,119.64. The stock has a market cap of C$33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1,994.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,814.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,112.50.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

