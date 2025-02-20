Fearnley Fonds Downgrades Cool (NYSE:CLCO) to Hold

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Cool Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLCO opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cool has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Cool alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Cool by 6,596.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,017,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,612 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Cool by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,462,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cool by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cool during the third quarter worth $190,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.