Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). 6,868,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
