Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.23). 6,859,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,407,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £619.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
