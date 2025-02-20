Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 29.5% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 29.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). 28,018,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 3,995,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £517.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.47.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
