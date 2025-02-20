Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 29.5% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 29.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). Approximately 28,018,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 3,995,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £514.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
