Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

