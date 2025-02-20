Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 791.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

