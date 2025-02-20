Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.