Financial Perspectives Inc Buys New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 88.42%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.