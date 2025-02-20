Financial Perspectives Inc Buys New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

BC opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 88.42%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

