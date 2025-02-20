Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 116 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 163.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

