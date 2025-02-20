Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

