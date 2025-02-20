Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.