Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $354.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $357.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.05.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

