Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,520.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,053,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

