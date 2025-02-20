Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

