Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,097 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,156,000 after acquiring an additional 779,783 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,348,000 after purchasing an additional 533,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,215,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,505,000 after purchasing an additional 536,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

BATS BBUS opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.