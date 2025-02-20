Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 729,592.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,181,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $38.09.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

