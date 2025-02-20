Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
FTGFF stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.28.
About Firan Technology Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.