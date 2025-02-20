Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

FTGFF stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.28.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.