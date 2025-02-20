First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Director Dennis J. Gilmore Sells 111,971 Shares

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.33. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

