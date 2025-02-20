First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 245,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 73,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

First Andes Silver Stock Up 28.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

About First Andes Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Andes Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Andes Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.