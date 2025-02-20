First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 245,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 73,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Stock Up 28.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
