First Bank & Trust Buys 120 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.0 %

UNH opened at $510.75 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

