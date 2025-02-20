First Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.12% of Coastal Financial worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCB opened at $92.30 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

