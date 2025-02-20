First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 427,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

