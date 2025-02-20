First Bank & Trust Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

