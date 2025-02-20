First Bank & Trust Has $870,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 32,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.96 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

