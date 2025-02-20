First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $563.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.96. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.