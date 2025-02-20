First Bank & Trust Sells 16,257 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.7 %

BTI opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

